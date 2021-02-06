WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:EUDG) Trading Up 0.5%

WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:EUDG) was up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.79 and last traded at $30.79. Approximately 6,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 9,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 117,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter.

