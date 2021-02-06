William J. Fisher Buys 10,000 Shares of Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML) Stock

Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML) Director William J. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at C$14,266.31.

Shares of TSE:TML opened at C$1.06 on Friday. Treasury Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$119.28 million and a PE ratio of -9.30.

Get Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) alerts:

Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Treasury Metals Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.05 price target on shares of Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) in a report on Wednesday.

About Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO)

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath gold project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in northwestern Ontario.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.