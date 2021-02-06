William Blair Weighs in on Lennox International Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lennox International in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.51. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.55 EPS.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LII. Barclays downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.07.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $274.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $163.40 and a 12 month high of $319.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.52 and its 200 day moving average is $279.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

In related news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $276,508.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,712,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $210,672.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,019 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Lennox International by 142.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lennox International by 57.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.