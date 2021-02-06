Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.76

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.76 and last traded at $51.76, with a volume of 234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.16.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WLDN shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $637.75 million, a PE ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $104.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 328,380.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,796 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 926,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,632,000 after buying an additional 54,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Willdan Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,886,000 after buying an additional 29,696 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Willdan Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Willdan Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 280,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

