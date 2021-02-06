Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.59

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and traded as high as $7.05. Wienerberger shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 3,919 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wienerberger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks that are used for load-bearing exterior and interior walls, as well as for non-load bearing partition walls or infills in reinforced concrete frame construction; and pavements for public areas, landscaping, and garden design.

