Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Trading Up 5.5%

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)’s share price was up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $12.96. Approximately 634,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 420,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

FREE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Whole Earth Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $7,302,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in Whole Earth Brands by 24.5% during the third quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 103,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Whole Earth Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,437,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company offers various licorice products from licorice root, intermediary licorice extracts, and crude derivatives for the tobacco industry as tobacco flavor enhancing and moistening agents; and food and beverage processors, confectioners, cosmetic companies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers for use as flavoring or masking agents, as well as sells licorice root residue as garden mulch under the name Right Dress.

