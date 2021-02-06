Whittier Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $162.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 101.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.85 and a 200 day moving average of $161.91. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

