Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 647 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE opened at $114.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day moving average is $104.33. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $201,845.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,815.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

