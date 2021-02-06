Whittier Trust Co. Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Post were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Post by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,159,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,702,000 after purchasing an additional 647,655 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Post by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,930,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP increased its stake in shares of Post by 1,301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 129,880 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth $7,333,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Post by 2,479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POST opened at $96.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.44. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,208.93 and a beta of 0.71. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $108.46.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

POST has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.09.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

