Whittier Trust Co. Has $422,000 Stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,006 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WORK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Slack Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

In other news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $2,069,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,968.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,250,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,679 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,876.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 990,792 shares of company stock worth $38,851,746. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WORK opened at $43.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.55 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.