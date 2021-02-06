Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,694 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,022,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,322,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,757,000 after buying an additional 1,673,369 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,480,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,314 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,345,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,997,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,099 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $42.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $47.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

