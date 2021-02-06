Whittier Trust Co. Buys 48 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 545.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $258.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $329.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.88.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on ESS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.25.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

