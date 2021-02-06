Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.48 Million

Equities analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to post $328.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $321.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $332.70 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $274.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,750 shares of company stock worth $4,894,138 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.6% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 11,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL opened at $73.87 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

