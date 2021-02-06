West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. West Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $364.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in West Bancorporation by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

