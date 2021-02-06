WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 2,058 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,485,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,813,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,204,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $21,522,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares in the last quarter.

QUS stock opened at $106.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.83. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $64.57 and a 1 year high of $106.93.

