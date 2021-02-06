WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in The Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after buying an additional 838,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Boeing by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after buying an additional 775,814 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $426,872,000 after buying an additional 69,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,495,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,070,000 after purchasing an additional 35,883 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $207.93 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95. The firm has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.35, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.98.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

