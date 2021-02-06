WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $241,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULTA. TheStreet upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.15.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,421.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $1,358,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,988.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $302.03 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $310.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.22 and a 200-day moving average of $247.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.27, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

