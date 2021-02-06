WESPAC Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.