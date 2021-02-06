WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 18,498.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,831,000 after buying an additional 1,408,625 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,552 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 4,419.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,892,000 after buying an additional 735,504 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 283.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,718,000 after buying an additional 554,174 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 26.1% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,878,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU opened at $250.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.71 and a 200 day moving average of $222.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at $57,498,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 396,183 shares of company stock worth $91,200,210. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.47.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

