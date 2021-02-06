Well Done LLC Sells 19,974 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Well Done LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,974 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.1% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $51.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26.

