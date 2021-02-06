Well Done LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Well Done LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 100.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,422 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 750,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,413,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 619,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,352,000 after buying an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $13,772,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,987,000.

Shares of XHB opened at $63.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.62. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

