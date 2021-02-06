Well Done LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.1% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

IVV opened at $389.12 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $389.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

