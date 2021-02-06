Well Done LLC Buys Shares of 9,111 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV opened at $24.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

