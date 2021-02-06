Well Done LLC Buys New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,001 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,402,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,146,000 after purchasing an additional 691,062 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 671,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,375,000 after buying an additional 218,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,316,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,744,000 after buying an additional 208,592 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.71.

PM stock opened at $84.28 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.59.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

