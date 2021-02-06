Well Done LLC Buys 2,836 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Well Done LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 285.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,155,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,195,000 after purchasing an additional 150,906 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $27,035,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 259,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,962,000 after buying an additional 115,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avory & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,156,000.

VUG stock opened at $265.00 on Friday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $265.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

