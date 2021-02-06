Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WMG. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.06.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $39.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $59,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

