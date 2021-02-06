Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.69

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and traded as low as $28.50. Wal-Mart de México shares last traded at $28.76, with a volume of 42,777 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMMVY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays cut shares of Wal-Mart de México from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47.

Wal-Mart de MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega AurrerÃ¡ discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

