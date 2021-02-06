Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) Trading Down 12.2%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) traded down 12.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $7.55. 1,655,724 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 688,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38.

About Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU)

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

