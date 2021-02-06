Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

Several other analysts have also commented on WNC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

WNC opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.93.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $404.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.10 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Kunz sold 4,808 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $87,313.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,900,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,348,000 after purchasing an additional 462,243 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,721,000 after purchasing an additional 462,070 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Wabash National by 28.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,080,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after acquiring an additional 238,185 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wabash National by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 132,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Wabash National by 10.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 515,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 48,283 shares in the last quarter.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

