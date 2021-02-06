VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. VYNE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

NASDAQ VYNE opened at $2.75 on Thursday. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.97.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 4,219,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,975,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $16,343,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $6,195,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,311,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

