VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 115.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VMware were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in VMware by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in VMware by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMW. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $145.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $163.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.99.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

