Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. CL King lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded Vista Outdoor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.