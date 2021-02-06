Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Gap Down to $3.14

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.14, but opened at $2.95. Vislink Technologies shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 395,265 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.69% and a negative return on equity of 118.10%.

Vislink Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment and video transmission products under the Nucomm, RF Central, and IMT brand names for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and government/surveillance markets.

