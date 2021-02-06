Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives $24.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CLSA downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 384.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,505,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,144,000 after acquiring an additional 32,935,191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,644,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,319,000 after acquiring an additional 497,503 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,448,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,539,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,891,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,587,000 after acquiring an additional 165,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.81. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

