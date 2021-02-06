VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) Given a €95.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €90.00 ($105.88).

DG stock opened at €86.00 ($101.18) on Friday. VINCI SA has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €81.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €79.65.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

