Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to Neutral

HC Wainwright cut shares of Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viela Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Viela Bio from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.38.

NASDAQ:VIE opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.43. Viela Bio has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.12.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viela Bio will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 10.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 106.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 35.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

