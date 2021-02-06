Vicus Capital Purchases New Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $502.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.57, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $522.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.25.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $2,572,740.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $8,978,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

