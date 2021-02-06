Vicus Capital Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 25,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 47.2% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 3.5% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Visa by 9.7% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,119 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $208.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.46 and a 200 day moving average of $203.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $406.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

