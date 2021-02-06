Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 42,778 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 42,778 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $87,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL opened at $63.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.04. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

