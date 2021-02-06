Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,822 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,822 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Cummins worth $85,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,793,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,516,000 after purchasing an additional 135,530 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,006,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,681,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,225,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,848,000 after acquiring an additional 66,578 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Cummins by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 927,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 123,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,624,000 after acquiring an additional 92,858 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $229.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $254.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.25.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

