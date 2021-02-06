Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 417,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $92,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 18,498.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,831,000 after buying an additional 1,408,625 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in DocuSign by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,552 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 4,419.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,892,000 after acquiring an additional 735,504 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,718,000 after purchasing an additional 554,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,878,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $250.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.47.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,183 shares of company stock valued at $91,200,210. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

