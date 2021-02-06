Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 51,212 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,991 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 51,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of DexCom worth $99,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,760,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,461 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,084,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $411.03 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $182.07 and a one year high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.85, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $367.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.50.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total transaction of $344,190.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,685,846.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total transaction of $192,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,666 shares of company stock worth $31,527,737. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.78.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

