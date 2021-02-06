Viacoin (VIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.23 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 85.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001579 BTC on major exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $14.23 million and $4.77 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.05 or 0.00406303 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,284 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

