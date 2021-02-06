Veru Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,982 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,034% compared to the typical daily volume of 263 put options.

In related news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at $69,620,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the third quarter worth $25,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Veru in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Veru by 199.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Veru in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERU opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $783.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 0.71. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veru will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VERU. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Brookline Capital Management raised their price objective on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Veru presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.15.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

