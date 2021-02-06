Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.98

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.98 and last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 349685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VERU. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised their price objective on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $783.43 million, a PE ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,620,392.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veru by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,559,000 after acquiring an additional 574,955 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Veru in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Veru by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Veru by 5.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru by 142.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 312,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 183,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

About Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

