Vertical Research Upgrades CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to “Buy”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNHI. Bank of America raised CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

NYSE CNHI opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $14.43.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

