Vertcoin Market Cap Reaches $18.87 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 52.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $18.87 million and approximately $280,514.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,238.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,677.34 or 0.04274714 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.65 or 0.00396684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.95 or 0.01164536 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.24 or 0.00469525 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.51 or 0.00388680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.65 or 0.00243759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00022237 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,616,447 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

