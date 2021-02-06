Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Short Interest Update

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,100 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 658,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BWS Financial upgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Verso alerts:

Shares of Verso stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.89. Verso has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $19.34.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verso will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randy J. Nebel acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $145,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Verso by 465.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Verso in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verso in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Verso by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Verso by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.