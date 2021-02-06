Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Decreased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,847,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $55.32 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.81.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

