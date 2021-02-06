Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VNE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Get Veoneer alerts:

NYSE VNE opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.66.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 83.7% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 24.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.